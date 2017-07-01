Once in a while… a business comes along that leads all others in their category because of a focus on something more than profit. Crossroads is that company in the commercial landscaping, janitorial, and now hospitality industry. Developed by visionaries, Crossroads is a social enterprise investing profits from our commercial business into a nonprofit that prepares and supports individuals with disabilities for work, education and a path towards self-sufficiency. We work with AbilityOne government clients and commercial clients ranging from developers and property managers to building owners and homeowner associations. Learn more how latest technologies, systematic training and best practices ensure quality, professionalism and value. It’s passion at work.

Crossroads helps people with disabilities access support, resources and programs to take that next step towards employment, education and a better life. From job seekers and youth to veterans and adults, we listen and we help. That’s why many social services agencies trust and partner with Crossroads to implement programs. Our team works with each participant individually to find a path forward. Our services include skill assessment and training, access to resources, helpful workshops, job coaching, employment availability and more. We even work with employers offering workforce training and hiring incentives. Support the Crossroads journey to bring self-sufficiency to people with disabilities. It’s passion at work.